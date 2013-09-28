RHP Jeremy Hellickson failed to go six innings for the sixth consecutive start in taking the loss in the Blue Jays 6-3 win over the Rays on Friday. He allowed six hits and six runs (three earned) in 4 1/3 innings. The Rays committed three errors behind him, including two in Toronto’s four-run fourth. “The guys have been picking me up all year, offensively and defensively,” Hellickson said. “It would have been nice to pick them up for once. Two, two-out walks (in Toronto’s two-run fifth) and then I couldn’t make a pitch after that.”

RHP Chris Archer will make his 23rd start of the season in Saturday’s second game of the three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. In his most recent start Monday at Tropicana Field, he allowed five hits and four runs and did not factor in the decision in the Rays 5-4 win over Baltimore. He is 1-2 with a 4.88 ERA in September. He is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in two career starts against the Blue Jays.

OF-DH Delmon Young hit his 11th homer of the season, his third with the Rays, and No. 100 of his career in the second inning of Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays. “I think he’s probably feeling better now than he has all season,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “I think he’s very motivated right now. There’s a lot to like about it. ... I feel very fortunate he’s here right now.” Young is on a six-game hit streak, batting .333 (7-for-21). The Rays signed him to a minor league contract Aug. 22 after the Philadelphia Phillies designated him for assignment Aug. 9. He was promoted to the Rays on Sept. 1.

3B Evan Longoria committed two errors in Friday’s 6-3 loss to the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, which has artificial turf. It was his first multi-error game since April 17, 2012, also at Toronto, a span of 229 games. “I had an uncharacteristically sloppy game,” he said. “Unfortunately (the errors) came back to bite us today. This place, it’s really tough if you don’t play here a lot. The ball just really bounces on this turf. These things happen. They happen regardless of the time of year. We have to find a way to bounce back.”

CF Desmond Jennings (left hamstring strain) was not in the lineup again Friday in a 6-3 loss at Toronto and manager Joe Maddon said Jennings might not play in the series against the Blue Jays. Jennings did have a pinch-hit at-bat Tuesday, and Maddon will try to do that this weekend in an effort to keep Jennings sharp at the plate. “It would be fine in the sense that he’s going to be well,” Maddon said. “He was so sharp (at the plate) before he got hurt. I’d hate to see him lose that sharpness.”