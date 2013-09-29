RHP Chris Archer lasted only 2 1/3 innings (five hits, one walk, one run, four strikeouts) as the Rays lost 7-2 to the Blue Jays on Saturday. It was the second consecutive start and the 10th time in 23 starts that he has failed to pitch at least six innings. The Rays are 2-8 in those games.

LHP Matt Moore will make his 28th start of the season Sunday in a game that could determine the Rays’ postseason status. In 10 starts against teams with sub-.500 records this season, he is 7-0 with a 1.88 ERA. In his most recent start, Sept. 24 at Yankee Stadium, he matched his career high with six walks but pitched five scoreless innings to earn the decision in the Rays’ 7-0 victory. He is 3-1 with a .297 ERA in six career starts against Toronto and is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two started this season.

OF/DH Delmon Young went 0-for-4 with one RBI to snap a six-game hitting streak. He batted .333 (7-for-21) in that span.

OF/INF Ben Zobrist was 2-for-4 with a double Saturday while playing second base and center field. It was his 49th multi-hit game of the season and extended his hitting streak to six games, batting .417 (10-for-24). He has hit in eight of his past nine games. He is the only player in the majors this season with at least 10 starts at each middle infield position and in the outfield.

SS Yunel Escobar was back in the lineup Saturday after missing three starts with a sore left ankle. He was 0-for-4 and has three hits in his past 34 at-bats after going 7-for-15 (.487) in his previous five games.

CF Desmond Jennings (tight left hamstring) has not started since last Sunday but made his second pinch-hit appearance since then in a 7-2 loss at Toronto on Saturday. He grounded out for C Jose Molina in the eighth. It snapped a four-game hitting streak in which he was 7-for-11 (.636). He singled as a pinch-hitter last Wednesday.