OF Wil Myers was 2-for-4 with two doubles and one RBI in Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Blue Jays. He has at least one hit in each of his past seven starts in the lineup. The win means the Rays play the Texas Rangers Monday to decide the final American League wild-card spot. “I’ve never been a part of anything like that,” Myers said. “Emotions were going up and down the whole game. It was a fun game. It’s definitely relieving knowing that we’re going to play tomorrow.”

LHP Matt Moore allowed six hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings to earn the victory in Sunday’s 7-6 must-win game over the Blue Jays. It assured the Rays a game on Monday against the Rangers to decide who gets the second American League wild-card spot. He has won nine of his past 10 decisions. But Sunday was the fourth consecutive start in which he failed to go six innings. His 17 wins are the third-highest total by a Rays starter in one season. The three runs he allowed were the most he has allowed in a road game since July 28, when he gave up five. He had his scoreless string on the road snapped at 23 1/3 innings in Sunday’s sixth inning, when the Blue Jays scored three runs.

OF/DH Delmon Young was 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs in Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Blue Jays. He has hit safely in seven of his past eight games and is hitting .271 (16-for-59) in 22 games since joining the Rays.

1B James Loney was 1-for-4 in Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Blue Jays and he is hitting .300 for the season. He still has a game left in the season on Monday when the Rays play the Texas Rangers to decide the final American League wild-card spot. He has not batted .300 in a season since 2007, when he batted .331 as a rookie with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is batting .355 on the road this season and will finish with the highest road batting average in team history. Loney also made a nice stretch on SS Yunel Escobar’s throw to complete a key seventh-inning double play to cut off the Blue Jays rally at one. “He’s done it all year, he’s been fabulous,” manager Joe Maddon said.

3B Evan Longoria was 1-for-4 with an RBI double in Tampa Bay’s 7-6 win over the Blue Jays on Sunday. He is batting .474 (9-for-19) with six home runs, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored in the 162nd game of the season over his past five seasons. According to Elias, his six home runs are tied with OF Stan Musial as the most homers all-time on the final day of the season.

LHP David Price will start for the Rays against the Rangers in a game to decide who will play against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday in the American League wild-card game. Price has not faced the Rangers this season and is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA in eight career starts against them. “I know he’s motivated,” manager Joe Maddon said.

OF Matt Joyce went into extended and extensive slumps several times during the season, including September, when he was 5-for-56. Between his lack of offensive production and inconsistent defensive play, he not only ended up on the bench at times but led the Rays to acquire David DeJesus in August. Joyce has put his future with the Rays very much in question.

C Jose Lobaton hit a two-run double in the first inning of Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Blue Jays. The hit that keyed a six-run inning snapped an 0-for-13 drought at the plate by Lobaton. He is batting .184 (9-for-49) in September after hitting .326 (15-for-46) in August.