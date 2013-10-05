FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
October 6, 2013 / 1:19 AM / 4 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Will Myers didn’t have the best of playoff debuts for the prized rookie in Friday’s American League Division Series loss to Boston. He botched a fly ball that turned into a ground-rule double and ignited Boston’s five-run fourth. He was mocked when he came to the plate and serenaded with chants of “My-ers! My-ers.” At the plate, he went 0-for-4.

LHP Matt Moore was solid through the first three innings of Friday’s American League Division Series loss to Boston. He held the Red Sox hitless until Dustin Pedroia’s leadoff single in the fourth. Then, after a botched play in the field, he gave up a two-run double to Jonny Gomes and was late getting over to cover first on an infield hit by Stephen Drew. It was completely different than his two-hit, shutout win over the Red Sox in Fenway Park in late July.

2B Ben Zobrist homered in Friday’s American League Division Series loss to Boston to record a hit in nine straight postseason games. During that stretch, he is 10-for-38, matching B.J. Upton for the longest postseason hitting streak in Rays’ history.

OF Sean Rodriguez hit the first postseason homer of his career, belting a solo shot off Jon Lester to give the Rays a 1-0 lead in the second inning. His outfield play against the Green Monster needs some work, though. He misplayed two caroms; one that led to a run.

LHP David Price will be making his second big start in a week for the Rays in Game 2 of the American League Division Series vs. Boston on Saturday. On Monday, he was outstanding, beating the Texas Rangers in a one-game play-in game. Earlier this season, he beat the Red Sox twice in six days in Fenway Park, allowing just two runs in 16 1/3 innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
