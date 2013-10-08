FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2013 / 4:54 AM / 4 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (12-10, 5.17) will start for the Rays on Tuesday in Game 4 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field. Boston leads the series, 2-1. Hellickson allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven on Sept. 12 against the Red Sox. He did not give up more than three earned runs in any of his three starts against Boston this year, going 1-0 with 3.44 ERA. He is 4-2 with a 4.21 ERA in 13 career appearances against the Red Sox.

RF Wil Myers fell to 0-for-12 in the American League Division Series against Boston after striking out with the go-ahead run on second base in the seventh, then was removed from the game. The rookie reportedly was suffering from cramping in his legs, likely from dehydration, and he received intravenous fluids. Both Myers and manager Joe Maddon expect him back in the lineup Tuesday.

RHP Alex Cobb allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with five strikeouts in five innings in a 5-4 Rays win over Boston on Monday. Cobb was victimized by a Ben Zobrist throwing error in the first inning, which allowed a run to score on a potential double-play grounder. He also relinquished a run on a wild pitch.

1B James Loney finished 3-for-3 Monday in a the Rays’ Game 3 win against Boston the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field. Loney has five hits in his past six at-bats.

LHP David Price issued a “deep apology” Monday for calling two TBS analysts “nerds” in a Twitter rant Saturday after allowing seven runs in a 7-4 loss at Boston on Saturday. Price said the remarks did not represent his character.

C Jose Lobaton entered Monday’s game in a double switch, and he wound up the hero thanks to his bat. He hit a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Rays to a 5-4 win over the Red Sox and extend the AL Division Series to a fourth game. Lobaton was 0-for-4 in the series prior to his home run off Red Sox RHP Koji Uehara.

