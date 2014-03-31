FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2014 / 11:37 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He started throwing March 12 and continued to report good progress through the end of spring training. He is targeting a return to the major league rotation by June 1.

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo (Tommy John surgery in September 2012) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He was behind schedule this spring after reporting late due to visa issues.

SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He be able to return in midseason.

