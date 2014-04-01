OF David DeJesus, who joined the team late last season and made a strong impression, led off for Tampa Bay, but left the game after being hit by a pitch in the foot in the eighth inning. Manager Joe Maddon said the injury was only a bruise and X-rays were negative, but it could give the Rays a chance to show their outfield depth, either with Matt Joyce, who was the designated hitter Monday, or with rookie Brandon Guyer, who stepped in Monday.

C Jose Molina will be battling newcomer Ryan Hanigan for playing time, and an 0-for-5 showing, leaving eight runners on base, won’t help his case to remain the primary catcher. The 38-year-old hit just .233 last year and had two strikeouts Monday, so while his ability to call a game and handle the Rays’ talented pitching staff is unquestioned, a lack of production at the plate could open the door for Hanigan to get more work behind it.

2B Ben Zobrist didn’t get a hit Monday, but he reached base three times on walks and scored twice. He has had at least 70 walks in each of the last five seasons, with an on-base percentage of at least .340 every year.

LHP David Price was superb, pitching 7 1/3 innings of two-run ball and finishing with 102 pitches, 74 for strikes. Consistently ahead of hitters, he allowed only four hits in the first seven innings as the Rays built a 6-0 lead. He gave up a two-run home run, but his progress was promising -- he had only one scoreless outing in 2013, but this looked more like 2012, when he had six on the way to the winning American League Cy Young Award.