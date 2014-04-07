RHP Alex Cobb threw seven-plus scoreless innings for the eighth time in his career Sunday, but he received no-decision for only the second time of games. Tampa Bay wound up with a 3-0 loss to Texas on Sunday. Cobb has not lost consecutive home starts since losing three straight from July 1-21, 2012.

OF David DeJesus remained at designated hitter Sunday as he nurses a bruised foot. He went 2-for-5 from the leadoff spot. DeJesus sat out three times during the season’s opening week.

RHP Joel Peralta took the loss after allowing two runs in relief of RHP Alex Cobb on Sunday, both on a two-run homer by Rangers SS Elvis Andrus in the eighth inning. His eight losses last season were a career high, and they tied for the most ever by a Rays reliever.

3B Evan Longoria doubled to lead off the sixth inning, tying B.J. Upton for second place in club history (202). Carl Crawford is first with 215 doubles. Longoria, a former Gold Glove winner, also committed the Rays’ first error of the season.

SS Yunel Escobar, 31, agreed Sunday to a two-year contract extension worth a guaranteed $13 million. The club holds an option for 2017.