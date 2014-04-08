RHP Chris Archer starts Tuesday against the Royals. In his second career start on June 26, 2012, he lost to the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. He won his first start of this season, holding the Blue Jays to two runs on four hits over six innings. “He pitched really well his first outing,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He has a good curve, a good slider, and a good fastball, and now he has this other pitch that he’s not afraid to throw. Long term, with him and Jake (Odorizzi), it’s going to be very interesting.”

LHP Matt Moore exited due to a tender elbow Monday night with one out in the fifth inning in the Rays’ 4-2 to the Royals. With the count 2-1 on Kansas City right fielder Norichika Aoki, Moore grimaced after throwing a changeup for a ball. Manager Joe Maddon and the trainer rushed to the mound, and Moore was replaced without even throwing a warmup pitch. Moore will undergo an MRI exam Tuesday to find out the extent of his injury.

RHP Heath Bell hit Royals 2B Omar Infante in the jaw with a pitch in the seventh inning. “I feel really bad,” Bell said. “I know he feels bad, but I feel worse. You never want to hit a guy like that, especially a friend. I’ve played with and against Omar for 15 years. I hope he gets back out there tomorrow.” Bell faced 12 batters and allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings.

LHP Cesar Ramos replaced LHP Matt Moore and allowed a run on one hit while walking one and striking out one in one inning. “Cesar was really good,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s unfortunate that he didn’t get the outs. He’s pitched really well. He’s gotten six or seven ground-ball outs. Cesar did a nice job.”

3B Evan Longoria had half of the Rays’ six hits in the Monday’s loss to the Royals. A second-inning double moved Longoria into second place on the Rays’ all-time doubles list with 203.