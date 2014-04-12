LHP Matt Moore is eager to begin throwing and avoid having surgery on his sore left elbow. Moore said Friday he is waiting for team orthopedic physician Dr. Koco Eaton to review his MRIs before determining next steps. Eaton is out of the country until Sunday. Moore was placed on the 15-day DL with left elbow soreness on Tuesday. Manager Joe Maddon now is calling Moore’s injury a strain.

OF Kevin Kiermaier was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday. Kiermaier gives the Rays a left-handed bat off the bench and a guy who can run and play extraordinary defense. He was batting .310 with two homers, a triple and seven RBIs in seven games for the Bulls.

LHP Cesar Ramos will start Sunday’s series finale at Great American Ball Park. It will be just the fourth career start for Ramos, but manager Joe Maddon said he will get the opportunity to remain in the rotation as long as he pitches well and LHP Matt Moore remains out with his sore left elbow. Ramos has allowed just one earned run in four relief appearances.

LHP David Price had difficulty picking up the signs from catcher Jose Molina throughout Friday night’s game at Great American Ball Park. That didn’t prevent him from pitching eight shutout innings. The only blemish was a solo home run by Reds 1B Joey Votto on an 0-1 pitch. Price, who walked one and struck out 10, thought Molina signaled a fastball away to Votto, but it was intended to be a curveball.

C Ryan Hanigan spoke fondly Friday of his seven years spent with the Cincinnati Reds, this weekend’s opponent. “I’ve had a lot of positive things to say about the Reds organization,” he said. “I invested a lot of time there.” Prior to joining the Rays in a three-team trade on Dec. 3, Hanigan batted .262 in 474 games with the Reds.

LF Matt Joyce’s solo home run on Friday night proved to be the decisive run in a 2-1 win at Cincinnati. Manager Joe Maddon called it “properly struck.” It was Joyce’s second homer this season and the 81st of his career. Friday’s game was a complete performance at the plate for Joyce, who went 2-for-3 with a walk.