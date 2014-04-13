RHP Alex Cobb retired the first eight batters he faced on Saturday and cruised through seven innings, allowing only four hits, with no walks and four strikeouts. Cobb has pitched 15 1/3 scoreless innings dating to his first start on April 1. His performances of late are a huge boost for the Rays rotation, which could lose LHP Matt Moore for an extended period because of a sore elbow.

OF Kevin Kiermaier was optioned back to Triple-A Durham after making his first career start on Saturday -- but not before he helped preserve a 1-0 victory at Cincinnati. Kiermaier he threw out Reds 1B Joey Votto at the plate in the fourth inning. “I told him we won that game because of what he did,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

C Ryan Hanigan made his first appearance against the Reds, with whom he played seven seasons, on Saturday. Hanigan received nice applause during pregame introductions and a lengthier ovation when he stepped to the plate in the second inning. “I can understand why he’s so popular here,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s an outstanding receiver. He’s a great addition for us.”

LHP Erik Bedard was recalled from Triple-A Durham following Saturday’s game and is expected to join the Rays in Cincinnati on Sunday. Bedard, a 10-year veteran, gives the Rays some stability in the rotation with the loss of LHP Matt Moore because of an elbow injury. Bedard’s role is undetermined since LHP Cesar Ramos is slotted in the fifth starting role for the time being.