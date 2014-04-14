RHP Chris Archer has been preparing for his start on Monday at Baltimore. “They’ve added some depth to their lineup, added some speed,” Archer said. “We’ve been working on it all week. They are strong. But I feel like we’re fully prepared.” Archer, who signed an 8-year, $25.5 million contract on April 2, is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in three appearances, two starts, against the Orioles.

RHP Alex Cobb felt something during his outing on Saturday, prompting manager Joe Maddon to replace him after just 87 pitches and a shutout in progress. The next day, Cobb was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. “I thought at first it was a dehydration issue,” said Maddon. “I didn’t see anything out there other than a little stretching. I‘m not quite sure when it happened.” Cobb was sent back to St. Petersburg for a MRI on Sunday that confirmed the initial diagnosis of a strain. Cobb could miss up to two starts.

LHP Jeff Beliveau was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday when RHP Alex Cobb went on the disabled list with a left oblique strain. But, after pitching one scoreless inning in Sunday’s 12-4 loss, he was optioned back to Triple-A.

LHP Cesar Ramos batted eighth on Sunday. “The way he’s been stretched out, we don’t expect him to pitch deep into the game. By hitting him in the eighth hole, we can make that decision sooner,” said manager Joe Maddon. “That’s the theory behind it.” 1B Sean Rodriguez batted ninth, essentially giving the Rays a second leadoff hitter. Ramos struck out in his only at-bat.

LF Ben Zobrist homered from both sides of the plate for the first time in his career on Sunday. Zobrist is the first Rays player to turn the trick since Willy Aybar on Aug. 3, 2009 against the Royals. The last Cincinnati Reds opponent to homer from both sides of the plate in the same game was San Francisco’s Randy Winn on Aug. 30, 2008 at Great American Ball Park.