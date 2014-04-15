RHP Jake Odorizzi was still expected to make his start Tuesday against the Orioles even after coming down with an illness Monday prior to the series opener. Rays trainer Ron Porterfield advised Odorizzi to go back to the hotel to get some rest. “Ronny didn’t think he was that bad, but we just wanted to isolate him,” Maddon said.

LHP Matt Moore threw Monday after he was placed on the disabled list April 8 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. Rays trainer Ron Porterfield said the session went well. “That was probably a good test for him,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “The word pain was not used.” Moore, however, decided to undergo Tommy John surgery on April 22 and will miss the entire season.

RHP Brad Boxberger was recalled by Tampa Bay prior to the series opener Monday with Baltimore from Triple-A Durham. Boxberger was part of a seven-player trade between the Rays and Padres in January. The Padres acquired LHP Alex Torres and RHP Jesse Hahn from the Rays for IF Logan Forsythe, LHP Matt Andriese, RHP Matt Lollis, IF Maxx Tissenbaum and Boxberger. Boxberger allowed only three hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks over 6 2/3 innings for Durham this season. “I really like his stuff,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said about Boxberger. “He gets righties and lefties out.” Boxberger already helped the Rays by throwing a scoreless inning Monday against Baltimore.

LHP Jeff Beliveau was optioned by the Rays late Sunday to Triple-A Durham. He had been recalled Sunday to take the roster spot of RHP Alex Cobb, who went on the 15-day disabled list with a strained oblique.

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2012 and started the season on the disabled list, appears closer to rejoining the team. “He’s getting ready, he’s getting close,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “There’s no setbacks or anything like that. He’s doing fine.” He could return in about a week.

RHP Joel Peralta, who was not available over the weekend because he was battling a fever, appeared to feel better Monday and played catch prior to the series opener in Baltimore. “He’s feeling much better and I just wanted to have him play catch out there to tell me strength level where he’s at,” Maddon said. “If, in fact, he’s okay, I might try to get him in in less severe circumstances. I have to bet his strength level is not where it needs to be.” Peralta did not pitch Monday.