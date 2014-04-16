RHP Jake Odorizzi was a late scratch from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Orioles after dealing with an illness the prior day. Odorizzi was mainly scratched because of the wet, cold weather in Baltimore even though he told manager Joe Maddon he was available to pitch. When the game was eventually postponed, Odorizzi was named the starter for Wednesday. “I guess it all worked out all for the better for me personally,” Odorizzi said. “It was just a weird couple of days and hopefully we’ll get back on track with some normal tomorrow and be good to go from there. An extra day’s rest...no one gets upset with that.”

LHP Matt Moore will have season-ending Tommy John surgery April 22. Moore went on the disabled list April 8 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He threw the ball Monday, but he still didn’t feel comfortable enough not to have the surgery. “With the success rates and the amount of tries that have been made have really kind of given you a good idea of what you’re going to be like when you get out of there,” Moore said.

LHP Cesar Ramos will get another start despite struggling in his previous outing Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. Making his first start since 2012, Ramos allowed four runs on three hits and three walks in two-plus innings. Ramos will take the mound in the weekend series against the New York Yankees, Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

LHP David Price will start the series opener Thursday against the New York Yankees after getting pushed back with Tuesday’s rainout in Baltimore. Price has continued to dominate opposing hitters this season and is 2-0 with 2.91 ERA.