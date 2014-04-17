RHP Jake Odorizzi took the loss Wednesday in Baltimore but pitched well in five innings on a windy, 39-degree afternoon. He gave up three runs on five hits, two of which were infield singles from Adam Jones. The right-hander struck out four but walked three, which hurt him. “It was one of those days where I didn’t have my A-plus stuff, so I had to go with the stuff I had,” he said.

2B Ben Zobrist got one hit Wednesday in a 3-0 loss in Baltimore. He’s now hit in four straight games and seven of his last eight.

LHP David Price will start the first game of the Yankees series Thursday. LHP Erik Bedard, RHP Chris Archer and LHP Cesar Ramos will handle the three other games.

CF Desmond Jennings was the only Rays player to get more than one hit in that loss. He singled twice, in the fourth and the ninth. The first hit was off RHP Miguel Gonzalez, who Jennings already has three homers against.