3B Evan Longoria improved his career average against Yankees LHP CC Sabathia to .403 by going 2-for-4 with a double on Thursday in a 10-2 loss at Tropicana Field. Longoria also reached on an error but was the lead runner wiped out in a 5-4-3 triple play hit into by 1B Sean Rodriguez.

1B Sean Rodriguez hit into the second 5-4-3 triple play of his career on Thursday against the Yankees at Tropicana Field. 3B Yangervis Solarte snagged his sharp grounder and fired to 2B Brian Roberts, whose relay throw was picked on a bounce by 1B Scott Sizemore. The triple play was the third hit into by the Rays in franchise history, the previous by Rodriguez on Aug. 16, 2011 at Boston.

LHP David Price (2-1) set season worsts in innings (5), runs (6) and hits allowed (10) in a 10-2 loss to the Yankees at Tropicana Field on Thursday. Price surrendered two home runs, two triples and two doubles after allowing just five extra-base hits in his three previous starts combined.

LHP Erik Bedard will make his first start of the season and first for the Rays on Friday against the Yankees at Tropicana Field. Bedard made his first appearance in relief on Sunday, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk in two innings of a 12-4 loss at Cincinnati.