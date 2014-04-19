OF Wil Myers broke out of an 0-for-14 slump with three hits, including a two-run single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Myers raised his season average to .228 and was pleased to get his hitting started with an infield single. Myers had four RBIs all season before getting his three Friday.

RHP Brad Boxberger was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the game, but pitched well on Friday, throwing two innings of no-hit relief. Acquired from the Padres in the deal that sent Alex Torres to San Diego, he goes to the minors with a 0.00 ERA.

1B James Loney entered the game with only five RBIs, but got four Friday night on a pair of two-out hits. His fourth-inning double put the Rays on the scoreboard, and his seventh-inning bases-loaded single gave Tampa Bay the lead for good.

C Ryan Hanigan broke out of an 0-for-18 slump with a double in the eighth inning. The 1-for-4 night raised his average to .182 on the season -- that’s still better than teammates David DeJesus (.143), Brandon Guyer (.176), Jose Molina (.136) and Logan Forsythe (.167).

OF Desmond Jennings didn’t start for the second game in a row, and while he came through with a pinch-hit single in the seventh, the Rays also had Brandon Guyer pinch-run for him, then finish the game in centerfield. His injury hasn’t been specified, but the Rays miss his defense in center.