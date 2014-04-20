FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2014 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Chris Archer improved his record against the Yankees to 4-0 with a 1.26 ERA in four starts. He became the second pitcher (joining Ervin Santana) in 30 years to record wins in his first four games against the Yankees. Archer has no good explanation for his success against the New Yorkers. “My mentality is the same. I just happen to throw really well against them and execute pitches,” he said.

RHP Brad Boxberger was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Saturday. Boxberger appeared in the Rays’ 11-5 win against the Yankees on Friday. He pitched two innings, allowing no hits, walking two and striking out two. “Boxberger is a major league pitcher, period,” Maddon said. “He took (his demotion) like a professional. I emphasized to him, I don’t know how many various ways, the confidence I have in him against anybody at any time. He’s got that kind of stuff. He can pitch against righties and lefties in big moments. He’ll be back.”

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday. “Riefenhauser is really good against lefties,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s got a nice breaking ball, slider pitch and throws relatively hard and he’s not afraid. He’s got a nice combination of things.” Riefenhauser made his major league debut in relief of RHP Chris Archer, facing four batters and getting them all. “He was kind of stone-faced,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I loved it. He threw one ball and 10 or 11 strikes. He was totally composed. An outstanding first performance that did not surprise me in the least.”

3B Evan Longoria’s home run gave him 164, eclipsing Carlos Pena’s franchise record. “I guess it was about time,” Longoria said. “It took me quite a while to do it, but it came in a game that we needed a win.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
