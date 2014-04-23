LHP Matt Moore underwent successful ligament replacement Tommy John surgery performed Tuesday by Rays medical director Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola. Moore is expected to return to the Rays clubhouse in a few days to begin a 12-to-15-month rehabilitation process.

LF David DeJesus broke an 0-for-24 streak with a run-scoring single off RHP Kyle Gibson in the first inning on Tuesday. He finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs. He hadn’t knocked in a run all season and had not produced more than one hit in a game since April 6.

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo joined the bullpen at long last, and manager Joe Maddon said the new addition will be “influential.” Oviedo, then known by the first name of “Leo,” recorded 92 saves over three seasons for the Marlins. He has not pitched in the majors since 2011 because of visa problems stemming from a false passport, a subsequent MLB ban for the offense, and recovery from Tommy John surgery.

LHP David Price recorded his ninth career complete game and first since September 2013 with a 7-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Price struck out 12 and walked just one. The strikeout total was his second-highest lifetime in a complete game.