RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed four runs in the fourth inning to earn a no-decision on Wednesday in a 12-inning, 6-4 loss to Minnesota. Opponents are batting .121 against him the first time through the lineup and .442 thereafter. Odorizzi lasted just 3 1/3 innings on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, relinquishing four earned runs on five hits and three walks. He struck out five, throwing 53 strikes in 88 pitches. Odorizzi, pressed into the rotation with the elbow injury of RHP Jeremy Hellickson, entered the fourth with a 2-0 lead.

RHP Grant Balfour worked scoreless ninth and 10th innings on Wednesday in a 6-4, 12-inning loss to Minnesota. He had done the same on Sunday against the Yankees. He had not worked consecutive 2-plus-inning outings since June 6 and June 12, 2010.

DH Matt Joyce tied the Rays lead with 12 RBIs after knocking in two with a groundout and sacrifice fly on Wednesday. He had just six RBIs in his final 30 games of the 2013 season.

CF Desmond Jennings went 3-for-4 with a walk, his first time this season recording three hits and reaching base four times. He stole two bases for the first multi-steal game by a Ray since he did it July 5, 2013.