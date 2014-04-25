RHP Chris Archer will take the mound Friday against the White Sox after a strong outing against the Yankees in which he allowed one run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings. The key for Archer is getting through six innings; when he’s done that, the Rays are 15-1 since the start of last season compared to 2-9 when he doesn‘t. The need for a long start is particularly acute given the Rays’ rotation’s struggles lately, but Archer said that won’t affect his mindset Friday. “There’s no more sense of urgency. There’s not going to be any more effort in doing that because I can’t give any more than what I give,” Archer said. “I have the same mentality regardless if we’re 100 percent healthy and have two stallions waiting in Triple-A to come up or if we are kind of piecing together our rotation.” Archer has only made one appearance against the White Sox in his career, throwing two relief innings on Sept. 29, 2012.

RHP Heath Bell allowed five runs for the first time since Sept. 26, 2006, surrendering five hits and a homer in 1 2/3 innings Thursday to inflate his ERA to 8.25 ERA. Bell gave up a three-run homer to Twins OF Aaron Hicks, his first this season after allowing a career-high 12 homers in 2013. Bell entered Thursday’s game in the fifth inning, his earliest entrance into a game since May 2, 2007, when he was pitching for the Padres. “I just didn’t execute pitches,” Bell said after Thursday’s game. “That’s what happens when you don’t execute pitches to a major league team.”

OF David DeJesus hit a two-run homer in the second inning of Thursday’s 9-7 loss to the Twins, his first of the season and just his third with the Rays. DeJesus drove in five runs during the three-game series against Minnesota after not driving in a single run in his first 14 games (including 10 starts) through April 20. DeJesus is now a career .311 hitter with 12 homers against the Twins, his most against any team. DeJesus went 3-for-4 on Tuesday, snapping an 0-for-24 skid.

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo made his first major-league appearance since Sept. 21, 2011 on Thursday, when he was known as Leo Nunez and pitched for the Marlins. Oviedo had been on the disabled list as he finished up the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery. He pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Twins, walking two and striking out two. Rays manager Joe Maddon noted that Oviedo’s fastball command was missing in his first game back, but Maddon was quite impressed with Oviedo’s splitter. “Obviously I was really happy to be out here today for my first game since 2011,” Oviedo said. “Right now, I just need to keep working so I can really command my fastball.”

LHP Erik Bedard has given up eight earned runs on 11 hits, six walks and six strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings in two starts this season. Bedard allowed four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three and he needed 90 pitches to get through four innings in Thursday afternoon’s 9-7 loss to the Twins. Bedard became the first Rays starter to walk four batters in the first inning since Scott Kazmir did so on Aug. 1, 2008. The 41-pitch, four-walk inning was the third of his career with four-plus walks. Rays manager Joe Maddon said the club doesn’t have any immediate changes planned for the rotation, meaning Bedard’s job is seemingly secure -- at least for now. “You’ve got to believe that that’s going to come back to them and they’re going to pitch better than that on a more consistent basis,” Maddon said.