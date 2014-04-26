RHP Grant Balfour blew his first save in five chances this season when he allowed five earned runs in the ninth inning of a 9-6 loss against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Balfour issued the only three walks of the game by the Rays’ pitching staff and paid the price after White Sox rookie first baseman Jose Abreu launched a walk-off grand slam to right field to win it. “I probably pitched away from contact a bit, not getting my breaking balls over and getting in bad counts and walking guys,” Balfour said. “I got to be more aggressive. You can’t put three guys on.”

OF David DeJesus started at designated hitter for the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Manager Joe Maddon said DeJesus hurt his left shoulder diving after a fly ball Thursday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins. “He dove the other day and then landed on it,” Maddon said. “It’s not horrid. It’s just not great.”

3B Evan Longoria continues to be a clutch hitter for the Rays. His two-run homer in the top of the ninth Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field gave Tampa Bay a 6-4 lead against the White Sox and was the eighth time in his career that Longoria has hit a go-ahead homer in the ninth inning or later, extending his own club record. The Rays, however, lost the game in the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off home run by rookie first baseman Jose Abreu.

LHP Erik Bedard is close to turning the corner toward a more successful season, according to Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon, despite a poor outing in his most recent start on April 24 against the Minnesota Twins. Bedard threw 90 pitches, lasted only four innings and allowed four earned runs to inflate his earned-runs average to 7.45 through three outings. He allowed five hits and also walked five. “I think going into the next start, 100 or 110 (pitches) is a very reasonable (number),” Maddon said. “Make a little bit of an adjustment on that inside-edge pitch and you might see something pretty good. Finally, I think the ball’s coming out of his hand pretty good. Now, I think you might get a chance to see what he’s capable of doing this year.”

OF/DH Matt Joyce started in left field Friday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field and OF David DeJesus started at designated hitter. DeJesus has a sore left shoulder that he hurt Thursday in the series finale against the Minnesota Twins. “It’s not horrid. It’s just not great,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said of DeJesus’ shoulder. “So, (Matt) Joyce is very capable and I think this is good for (him) too, to give him some defense.” Joyce is also capable of taking pitches, evidently. He drew five straight walks to set a new team record in that category in Tampa Bay’s 9-6 loss, scoring a run and finishing with an RBI by walking with the bases loaded once.