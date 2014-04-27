RHP Grant Balfour said he was upset with himself, not White Sox pinch hitter Paul Konerko after they had a heated exchange in the ninth inning on Friday after Konerko walked to load the bases. “I was frustrated that I couldn’t make a pitch in the zone to get him out,” Balfour said on Saturday. “I was walking guys. So I was just pissed at myself and frustrated. I wasn’t yelling at him or anyone else. I was really angry at myself last night for the way I went about it.” Balfour had a blown save as walked three and gave up a walk-off grand slam home run to Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu in Chicago’s 9-6 victory. It was the first grand slam he’s ever given up.

3B Evan Longoria temporarily gave the Rays a 6-4 lead with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning Friday, his eighth go-ahead home run in the ninth inning or later. Since 2008, Longoria’s rookie season, the only players with as many homers of that type are Miguel Cabrera (10), Andre Ethier (8) and Jay Bruce (8). The lead didn’t last as the White Sox scored five in the bottom of the inning, including Jose Abreu’s walk-off grand slam home run.

LHP David Price (3-1, 4.04 ERA) enters Sunday’s game with the White Sox with a 42-18 (.700) career road record. He’s tied with New York Yankee Vic Raschi (63-27) for the greatest winning percentage (minimum of 60 decisions) in the past 100 years. Rice has more losses at U.S. Cellular Field (three) than at any other visitor’s park, won his last two starts in Chicago (including win No. 20 on Sep 30, 2012) and hasn’t lost here since April 7, 2011. Price won at Cincinnati, 2-1 over Johnny Cueto in his only road start this season on April 11. He’s 3-0 in his last three road starts.