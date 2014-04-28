FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2014 / 3:51 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RHP Jake Odorizzi (1-2, 5.63 ERA) takes the mound Monday as the Rays seek a series split with the White Sox. Odorizzi, who faces Chicago for the first time, has been very effective early in games with opponents hitting only .121 (4-for-33) against him the first time through the lineup. But after that, they’ve hit .429 (12-for-28) the second time through and .500 (7-for-14) the third time. Monday’s game is his fifth start of the season and third on the road. He’s never had a road win.

1B James Loney is arguably the best at his position in Rays history, playing for a team that has had several good ones. Now in his second Tampa Bay season, Loney has had no errors to date through 22 games, participated in 14 double plays and has a .994 fielding average through nine major league seasons. “When the ball leaves the fielder’s hand, he kind of puts himself in position to read it,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He gets a little bit lower and coils back and reads the whole thing. It’s really unique to him.” Loney is also contributing at the plate with a .321 average, including a home run and 13 RBIs entering Sunday. “We’re very fortunate to have him here now and for several years to come.”

2B Ben Zobrist, the Rays’ leadoff batter, went 2-for-4 on Sunday and is batting .393 (11-of-28) with a home run and six RBIs over his last seven games against the White Sox. He now has 10 multi-hit games, including six of his last nine. Zobrist’s next RBI will be the 468th of his career, tying Carlos Pena (468) for third most in club history behind Carl Crawford (592) and Evan Longoria (557).

C Ryan Hanigan got a break Sunday, sitting in favor of Jose Molina in the third game of a series with the White Sox. But Tampa has not just a solid defensive backstop but a player whose bat has picked up in 2014. “He had a bad wrist last year and we knew that,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “If you look at some of his previous years, he had done some pretty good work. So we thought that he’s capable of doing that good work again offensively.” Hanigan spent most of 2013 at Cincinnati, where he batted .199 with two home runs and 19 RBIs. So far this season, he’s batting .255 with three homers and 14 RBIs through 19 games.

