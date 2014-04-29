RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) threw a bullpen session April 27, and manager Joe Maddon said it went well. Maddon did not know when Hellickson would get back on a mound again. Hellickson is expected to miss the first six to eight weeks of the season.

RHP Jake Odorizzi lasted just 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs Monday in a 7-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox, throwing only 87 pitches in the outing, but he felt fine about the start afterward. Statistically, it was reminiscent of his previous start, when he went just 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on 88 pitches in a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins on April 23. Monday’s defeat was the fourth in a row for Tampa Bay in games started by Odorizzi, but he felt as if this one had some good things to build upon. “My execution was a lot better tonight than what it was in the last three games, that’s for sure,” Odorizzi said. “That’s a positive I‘m taking out of it, honestly. I was able to get my fastball in to these guys, and that was our game plan was to go in, in, in. We got burned with it on the double in the fifth inning (by 3B Marcus Semien), but I just kept pounding them inside.”

RHP Alex Cobb played catch for second straight day April 27, up to 90 feet, and the session went well, according to Rays manager Joe Maddon. Cobb has been out since April 13 due to a left oblique strain.

OF David DeJesus was in the lineup as the Rays’ designated hitter Monday at the Chicago White Sox after hurting his shoulder against the Minnesota Twins last Thursday. Manager Joe Maddon would prefer to take a conservative approach with bringing DeJesus back into the outfield. There is a chance DeJesus, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI on Monday, could play the outfield in the upcoming series in Boston. “There’s been no rush on it for me because I think he’s done a great job out there,” Maddon said. “There is no rush. There’s other things we can do in the outfield just to protect him right now. I want him to get well and not push it or rush it and worry about it, because it’s not necessary.”

LHP Jake McGee added a changeup to his arsenal in the offseason and worked on it quite a bit during spring training. Manager Joe Maddon, however, would like to see McGee pound the strike zone with more fastballs and utilize his sharp-breaking curveball more than he has thus far. McGee allowed two runs on two hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings Monday in a 7-3 loss at the Chicago White Sox. “Sometimes you get a new tool in the tool box or toy in the toy box and you want to utilize it too often,” Maddon said. “I like his fastball. I want him to throw his fastball. I like his curveball, I want him to throw his curveball, all of the things that got him to the big leagues, and then utilize the other thing. I like the idea of overusing in spring training just to get used to that pitch and understand that pitch, that’s good. But in a season in progress, go out there and pitch. Utilize all your stuff.”

LHP Erik Bedard is looking for his first good outing since becoming the seventh starter the Rays used this season. Bedard will start the series opener at Boston on Tuesday, and he hopes to find the strike zone more often than he did in his previous start against the Minnesota Twins. Bedard walked four in the first inning and threw 90 pitches by the fourth inning, when he was replaced. The next step is getting past the 90-pitch mark and pitching deeper into the game. “I told him the other day in the outfield here, I said, ‘You went from 75 to 90 (pitches) and now, boom, the blanket’s off. ... Go, just go and get deeper into the game because you can,'” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “We’ve been giving him some ideas and thoughts to help him get deeper into the game. Now let’s go do it, because he’s very capable.”