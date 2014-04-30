RF Will Myers, whose misplay in right field in the first game of last year’s playoff series, earning the chants of “My-ers” from the Red Sox fans, returned to Fenway Park on Tuesday night, with a unique perspective. “I‘m excited to get back here after the playoffs, and you know, as bad as it was last year, it was kind of cool to have all the Fenway faithful chanting my name,” Myers said before the game. “It’s kind of cool. It stunk that it happened, but the whole stadium cheering my name was kind of cool.” He heard it again on Tuesday night. Myers went 2-for-3 and has a seven-game hitting streak, but he’s only hitting .216 during the streak.

RHP Chris Archer went his first 27 1/3 innings this season before Jose Abreu took him deep at Chicago last Friday. Archer, who, weather permitting, faces the Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series on Wednesday night, wound up with a no-decision in that game in Chicago but worked six innings. He has lasted six or more innings in four of his five 2014 starts. Archer is 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox and lost his only start at Fenway Park, last season. He failed to go five innings in either start against the Red Sox in 2013.

3B Evan Longoria, via Twitter, on visiting Boston: “There is something about Fenway Park that makes baseball feel like a dream. It’s history before your eyes and underneath your feet.” Longoria’s sacrifice fly tied Tuesday’s game 1-1 in the top of the sixth but the Red Sox scored five in the bottom half to break the game open.

C Ryan Hanigan, a native of nearby Andover, Mass., played his first game at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI single. His 15th RBI snapped a tie with John Flaherty (1999) for the most April RBIs by Rays catcher.

LHP Erik Bedard, who finished the 2011 season with the Red Sox, came in 5-5 lifetime against Boston, 3-5 pitching at Fenway Park for and against the Red Sox, and worked five innings without a decision on Tuesday night. After throwing 90 pitches in four innings in his previous start, his manager, Joe Maddon, wanted Bedard to start pitching deeper into games. He threw 105 pitches and was gone after five innings Tuesday.