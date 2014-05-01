RHP Chris Archer went his first 27 1/3 innings this season without allowing a homer before White Sox 1B Jose Abreu took him deep in Chicago last Friday. Archer, who faces the Red Sox in one of the games of Thursday’s split double-header, wound up with a no-decision at Chicago but worked six innings. He lasted six or more innings in four of his five 2014 starts. Archer is 1-2 with a 5.27 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox, and he lost his only start at Fenway Park, last season. He failed to go five innings in either start against the Red Sox in 2013. Manager Joe Maddon said the chance of rain in Thursday’s early game would lead him to pitch Archer at night because he doesn’t want Archer sitting through a delay.

LHP Cesar Ramos will work one of the two games of Thursday’s split double-header at Boston. Ramos, in the rotation because of injuries to three of the five Tampa Bay starters, will make his fourth start. He has yet to last more than five innings.