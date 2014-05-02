RHP Chris Archer started Thursday’s second game and was going along fine until the fifth inning. He retired David Ortiz and Mike Napoli with a runner in scoring position in the first inning and didn’t allow another hit until the fifth. But three walks, a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, a two-run single by Ortiz and an RBI hit by Napoli ended Archer’s night.

RHP Brandon Gomes, the winner in the day game after losing the first game of the series, faced namesake Jonny Gomes for the fifth time in their careers. Jonny Gomes had drawn three walks and been hit by a pitch before popping out to second base in the sixth inning.

RHP Brad Boxberger was the extra player added by the Rays for the second game of the doubleheader. He relieved in the fifth inning and promptly gave up an RBI single to Grady Sizemore. But he struck out three in two innings. “He’s a major league pitcher,” manager Joe Maddon said.

RHP Grant Balfour, who had failed in his last save opportunity, saved both games of Thursday’s split doubleheader at Fenway Park -- his fifth and sixth saves of the season. He stranded the tying run at second base in the opener and at third in the nightcap, using two strikeouts to end the second game.

LHP Cesar Ramos made his fourth start in the opener of Thursday’s split doubleheader in Boston. He entered the game having worked just 12 innings in his previous three starts and he lasted 4 2/3 innings Thursday. He threw 35 pitches in the first inning but gave up just one run, escaped further damage and finished with a career-high 95 pitches. He allowed one hit, walked six and struck out six. He tied his career high in Ks and set a new high in walks, in a no-decision.

2B Ben Zobrist, the acting player rep, wasn’t thrilled the Rays had to play a doubleheader Thursday after Wednesday’s rainout. “Yeah, it’s frustrating,” Zobrist told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday. “It’s frustrating that the weather is bad; it’s probably not going to be much better tomorrow morning, from what we’re looking at. And based upon our wishes, that it didn’t matter what we said, that’s frustrating that we didn’t have any say in it. Besides that, it won’t be frustrating if we win two games tomorrow.” That’s what they did.

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez had two doubles and a home run in the nightcap. He has eight hits, including four homers and three doubles, in 14 games this season. He is hitting .235.

SS Yunel Escobar’s ninth-inning, game-winning home run was his second homer of the season and was also the third go-ahead home run in the ninth inning or later in his career.

LHP David Price, coming off allowing a season-high six earned runs at Chicago, opens Tampa Bay’s three-game series against the Yankees in New York on Friday night. Price has already had two six-run games.