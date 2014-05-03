RF Wil Myers’ second RBI single of the game began a five-run 14th inning Friday night and catapulted the Rays to a 10-5 win over the Yankees. Myers, who also had an RBI single in the fourth inning, finished 3-for-7 with a pair of runs scored. It was the fourth three-hit game of the season for Myers, who also recorded a putout at first base when he served as the fifth infielder with two runners on in the bottom of the 13th inning.

RHP Jake Odorizzi will look to snap a four-start slump -- and a three-decision losing streak -- when he takes the mound for the Rays on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Odorizzi suffered the loss in his most recent start on Monday, when he gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings as the Rays fell to the Chicago White Sox, 7-3. Odorizzi opened the season by earning the win with six shutout innings of three-hit ball against Texas on April 3 but is 0-3 with a 9.17 ERA and a 2.09 WHIP in four starts since. He will be making his second career appearance and first start against the Yankees. Odorizzi earned the first save of his big league career last Sept. 24, when he allowed one hit over three shutout innings to close out the Rays’ 7-0 win.

RHP Heath Bell earned the win Friday night by throwing 2 1/3 eventful innings in the Rays’ 10-5, 14-inning win over the Yankees. Bell allowed four hits and an intentional walk and committed a throwing error in the 12th, but the Yankees stranded seven baserunners against him, including the potential winning run at third base in each of the three innings he completed. It was only the second time since 2007 -- but the second time this season -- that Bell has thrown more than two innings in an appearance. He threw 2 2/3 innings against Kansas City on April 7.

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo pitched in a save situation for the first time in more than two seasons Friday night but allowed the game-tying hit in the ninth inning of the Rays’ 10-5, 14-inning win over the Yankees. Oviedo relieved Joel Peralta with one on and nobody out in the ninth and retired the first two batters he faced before Jacoby Ellsbury singled to center to score Brian Roberts. Oviedo last earned a save on Sept. 17, 2011, when he was pitching for the Marlins and he was known as Leo Nunez.

LHP David Price tossed seven strong innings Friday night but didn’t factor into the decision in the Rays’ 10-5, 14-inning win over the Yankees. Price, who had allowed 15 runs in 20 innings over his previous three starts, gave up two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out eight. He exited with a 4-2 lead but lost his chance at the win when Joel Peralta gave up back-to-back homers with two outs in the eighth inning. Price lowered his ERA from 4.75 to 4.44 on Friday.