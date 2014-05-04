RF Wil Myers hit his first major league home run last June at Yankee Stadium and has not stopped hitting in New York since. He homered in the fourth inning Saturday, marking his 12th straight game with a hit at Yankee Stadium. That is the longest streak by any player in any of the three Yankee Stadiums to start his career.

RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed three runs and five hits in four-plus innings. He remained winless on the road: 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA in eight career road appearances. His outing also marked the 14th time in the last 19 games that a Rays starter has not completed five innings.

1B James Loney had his fourth straight three-hit game at Yankee Stadium. Loney is hitting well overall (.343), but that pace seems to increase when playing New York, especially since he signed with Tampa Bay. Loney is batting .425 in 24 games against the Yankees as a Ray and, according to Elias Sports Bureau, his four straight three-hit games at Yankee Stadium 0is the longest stretch since the park opened in 2009.

3B Evan Longoria usually hits the Yankees well but was 0-for-4 Saturday. That marked just the second time in his last 15 games against the Yankees that he did not get a hit; he also was hitless April 20 in Tampa Bay. Saturday also snapped his streak of five straight multi-hit games at Yankee Stadium.

DH Desmond Jennings started at designated hitter for the second time this season and a hit a solo home run in the first inning. He has home runs in a career-high three straight games and is batting .305 (18-for-59) with three home runs and six RBIs over his last 15 games since April 16.