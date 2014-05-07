RHP Alex Cobb (oblique strain) threw what manager Joe Maddon deemed an “electric” bullpen session on Monday at Tropicana Field and could return to the rotation by the end of the month. Cobb called that possibility “extremely realistic.” He will pitch to hitters in the next few days.

RHP Brad Boxberger was recalled from Triple-A Durham and pitched 1.2 innings on Tuesday, allowing a walk and a strikeout. Tampa Bay had designated RHP Heath Bell for assignment on Saturday, opening a roster spot. Boxberger had 18 strikeouts in 9.1 innings at Durham with a 1.93 ERA.

RHP Nathan Karns was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday when the Rays recalled RHP Brad Boxberger. Karns was called up Sunday, and he didn’t get into a game for Tampa Bay.

LHP Cesar Ramos (1-1, 2.91) is scheduled to start for the Rays on Wednesday against Baltimore at Tropicana Field. After four relief appearances to start the season, Ramos was tabbed to replace LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John Surgery). He is 0-0 with a 3.63 ERA in 14 relief appearances against the Orioles.

CF Desmond Jennings was named the AL Player of the Week on Monday after batting .355 with three homers, a double, three stolen bases and eight runs.