RHP Jeremy Hellickson (elbow surgery) said he felt well after his fourth bullpen session on Wednesday at Tropicana Field. Hellickson threw only fastball and changeups because curveballs have caused residual elbow soreness.

RHP Alex Cobb (oblique) felt fine Wednesday after throwing an uninhibited bullpen session on Tuesday, encouraging him that a late-May return to the rotation is possible. He will throw a bullpen session on Thursday or Friday.

LHP Cesar Ramos went a career-long 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in a 4-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday. He received no decision. Both runs came on first-pitch, lead-off homers by CF Adam Jones.

LHP David Price is scheduled to start Thursday in the final game of a three-game set against Baltimore. Price has allowed eight homers this season, which is tied for second-most in the majors. He is 7-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 16 career starts against Baltimore.