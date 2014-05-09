RHP Jake Odorizzi has held opponents to a .140/.189/.200 batting line the first time through the lineup this season. After that, they’ve hit .465/.528/.721 the second time through and .500/.545/.833 the third time. His last start was a microcosm of his season. He threw three perfect innings but couldn’t protect a 3-0 lead after that, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks in four innings. “We’ve just got to spend a little bit more time planning the game out and helping him a little more in that regard,” manager Joe Maddon said.

RHP Alex Cobb is scheduled to throw a three-inning or 45-pitch simulated game on Friday, his first time facing hitters since being placed on the disabled list with a left oblique strain on April 13. Cobb was 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA in three starts before going on the disabled list.

RHP Brad Boxberger entered his name into the history books in the Rays’ 3-1 loss to the Orioles on Thursday. Boxberger replaced LHP David Price with no outs in the sixth inning, inheriting the bases loaded and striking out the side on nine pitches. Although pitch count records are incomplete, Elias Sports Bureau has no record of any other major league pitcher ever entering a game with the bases loaded and immediately striking out the side on nine pitches. “If I ever leave the game with runners on, Box is the guy I want to come in. That was incredible,” Price said. “That could be a part of history, and I really appreciate it.”

LHP David Price suffered his first defeat against the Orioles since Sept. 2, 2011, snapping a streak of eight straight starts without a loss. It was just his third loss in 17 career starts against Baltimore. Price also fell to 2-2 with a 5.01 ERA in five starts at home this season, and his disturbing inability to keep the ball in the yard continued. Price gave up a two-run shot to Steve Pearce and has now allowed nine homers in 43 2/3 innings this season; he has given up at least one home run in each of his last six starts, the longest streak of his career. “That’s just a good-hitting team,” Price said. “They hit mistakes. They hit good pitches. And that’s what happened.”

CF Desmond Jennings stole two bases in Thursday’s 3-1 loss to the Orioles. He is one of three American League players with three multi-steal games this season, joining the Twins’ Brian Dozier (four) and the Rangers’ Elvis Andrus (three). Jennings is responsible for the Rays’ last six multi-steal games dating back to September 2012. Since being named AL Player of the Week on Monday, Jennings has gone 1-for-15 with three strikeouts and no walks.