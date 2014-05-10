RHP Alex Cobb (strained left oblique) threw his first simulated game Friday since going on the 15-day disabled list April 13. He threw 49 pitches over a mock three innings and is scheduled to attempt four Monday. “I‘m really happy with the way I came out of it health-wise and preparing to get back and face hitters,” said Cobb, who could rejoin the rotation late this month.

SS Yunel Escobar left the game before the third inning after sustaining what the Rays described as a right thumb contusion. Escobar’s only play in the field had been a first-inning error on which Nick Swisher’s grounder took a trick hope and skimmed up his right forearm. Escobar has a team-high six errors and is batting .244. He was replaced by Logan Forsythe.

LHP Erik Bedard (1-1, 4.35 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Cleveland at Tropicana Field. Bedard snapped a 15-game winless streak (0-9) in his last start, allowed one earned run on six hits in six innings against the New York Yankees. He is 2-3 with a 5.00 ERA in 13 career starts against Cleveland.

CF Desmond Jennings, coming off a 1-for-15 slog in a three-game series swept by the Orioles, did not start for the Rays on Friday against Cleveland. Jennings, now batting .266, was named the American League Player of the Week for the previous seven-day stretch after going 11-for-31 with three doubles, three homers, three RBIs, eight runs and three stolen bases.