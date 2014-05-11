RHP Jeremy Hellickson threw a 40-pitch bullpen session on Saturday and said it went well. Hellickson said he threw only fastballs and changeups, though he did mix in some curveballs -- the pitch that has tweaked his right elbow -- while throwing on flat ground. Hellickson underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in January.

RHP Chris Archer will start the Rays’ series finale against the Indians on Sunday at Tropicana Field. It will be Archer’s eighth start of the season and his fourth at home, where he’s unbeaten (4-0) in his last eight starts. This season, he’s 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA at the Trop. Archer has endured some curious struggles against right-handed hitters this year, as they’ve hit .364 (24-for-66) off him this season compared to just .173 (45-for-26) previously in his career.

RHP Alex Cobb told reporters he felt good Saturday, a day after throwing a simulated game, his first time facing hitters since going on the disabled list. Cobb will throw another simulated game of four innings or 60 pitches on Monday in Port Charlotte, Fla. If all goes well then, he could begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment with a realistic chance to rejoin the Rays rotation by the end of the month.

SS Yunel Escobar returned to the Rays starting lineup on Saturday after exiting early on Friday with a bruised right thumb. Manager Joe Maddon told reporters that Escobar came to Tropicana Field on Saturday saying he was ready to play, so he did. Escobar went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout.

LHP Erik Bedard has won consecutive decisions as a starter for the first time since June 14-26, 2013, snapping what had been a nine-game losing streak over 15 starts. Bedard has allowed one run or less in three straight starts for the first time since June 20-July 4, 2008. He threw six one-hit innings on Saturday against the Indians, allowing no runs and striking out four while walking three. Bedard is now 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA in his last three starts compared to 0-1 with a 9.39 ERA in his first two outings. “I‘m always a slow starter, so the first couple were rough,” Bedard said. “After that, you just get in the groove of things and just throw strikes and get the ball over.”

OF Matt Joyce recorded his sixth and seventh sacrifice flies in Saturday’s 7-1 win over the Indians, extending his major league lead in the category. Joyce also tied a Rays franchise record with two sac flies, the 15th time it’s been done in Tampa Bay. It was Joyce’s first multi-RBI game since April 23 and snapped Joyce’s nine-game streak without an RBI.