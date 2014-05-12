RHP Chris Archer (2-2) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts on Sunday in a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Tropicana Field. The Indians went 6-for-11 with two walks against him in two-strike counts.

RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique) will throw a simulated game on Monday at extended spring training at the Charlotte (Fla.) Sports Complex and make a rehab start on May 17 for the team’s Class A affiliate at Clearwater.

RHP Heath Bell, designated for assignment May 4, was released by the Rays. Bell struggled in his 13 appearances for Tampa Bay, which is paying $5.5 million on the remaining $9 million on a three-year contract he originally signed after the 2011 season with the Miami Marlins. He was 1-1 with a 7.27 ERA this season.

LHP Cesar Ramos (1-1, 2.96) is scheduled to make his 11th appearance and sixth start on Monday as the Rays embark on a seven-game road trip in Seattle. Ramos went a career-long 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision against Baltimore. He has never started against Seattle and has an 8.59 ERA in 7 1/3 innings.

LF Matt Joyce hit his third homer of the season and knocked in two runs in a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday at Tropicana Field. Joyce has four RBIs in his last two games after producing none in his previous nine games.