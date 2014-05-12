FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 13, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Chris Archer (2-2) allowed four runs on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts on Sunday in a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Tropicana Field. The Indians went 6-for-11 with two walks against him in two-strike counts.

RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique) will throw a simulated game on Monday at extended spring training at the Charlotte (Fla.) Sports Complex and make a rehab start on May 17 for the team’s Class A affiliate at Clearwater.

RHP Heath Bell, designated for assignment May 4, was released by the Rays. Bell struggled in his 13 appearances for Tampa Bay, which is paying $5.5 million on the remaining $9 million on a three-year contract he originally signed after the 2011 season with the Miami Marlins. He was 1-1 with a 7.27 ERA this season.

LHP Cesar Ramos (1-1, 2.96) is scheduled to make his 11th appearance and sixth start on Monday as the Rays embark on a seven-game road trip in Seattle. Ramos went a career-long 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with two walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision against Baltimore. He has never started against Seattle and has an 8.59 ERA in 7 1/3 innings.

LF Matt Joyce hit his third homer of the season and knocked in two runs in a 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday at Tropicana Field. Joyce has four RBIs in his last two games after producing none in his previous nine games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.