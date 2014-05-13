FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2014 / 5:27 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Josh Lueke was the only Tampa Bay reliever used in Monday’s game, and it ended up being a night to forget. Lueke gave up two home runs and three earned runs total over 1 1/3 innings.

RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) threw 60 pitches Monday over four innings of a simulated game in Port Charlotte, Fla. He is expected to make a rehab start Saturday for Class A Charlotte.

LHP Cesar Ramos had a miserable start to his Monday outing but ended with such a bang that manager Joe Maddon was calling his performance “spectacular.” Ramos gave up hits to the first four batters of the game as the Rays fell behind 3-0 without recording an out, and by the end of the second inning the Mariners were leading 8-0. But Maddon didn’t make any kind of a call to the bullpen, and Ramos was left to battle his way out of it. In the end, he gave Tampa 6 2/3 innings and forced Maddon to use only one reliever in a 12-5 loss. “Cesar was the ultimate professional,” Maddon said.

2B Sean Rodriguez got a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning of Monday’s game, his second pinch hit in less than a week. He had his first pinch-hit RBI of the season in last Wednesday’s loss to Baltimore.

SS Yunel Escobar singled in his first at-bat, extending his hitting streak to five games. He went 1-for-3 and scored a run.

LHP David Price is having an atypical year by his standards. He has allowed eight or more hits in four of his past five starts and has gone 1-3 since April 17. Price’s last outing saw him give up three earned runs off nine hits in five inning. He labored through 100 pitches and recorded a season-low three strikeouts. Price is scheduled to start Tuesday night’s game in Seattle.

C Ryan Hanigan had the Rays’ only hit that made much noise in a 12-5 loss to Seattle on Monday night. With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh, Hanigan drilled a double into the gap in left-center field. That turned a 9-0 laugher into a 9-3 game, and the Rays went on to lose 12-5.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
