RF Wil Myers was in the leadoff spot for the first time this season Tuesday, but he might not get another crack at the job soon. Myers went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

RHP Jake Odorizzi was still listed as Wednesday’s probable starter, despite rumors that LHP Enny Romero could be called up to make the start. If Odorizzi does get the nod, he isn’t a very safe bet to have a good start in the afternoon road game, at least if one believes the numbers. Odorizzi has struggled in road games (0-3, 8.35 ERA) and in day games (0-2, 8.36). Working in Odorizzi’s favor is the fact that he is coming off his best start since the first week of the season. He threw five shutout innings while striking out 11 and allowing five hits and two walks his last time out against the Indians.

DH David DeJesus moved from the leadoff spot to No. 2 in the order, marking the first time this season that he hit second, and it paid dividends Tuesday night. DeJesus doubled in his first at-bat, although the Rays couldn’t bring him around to score. DeJesus then had the biggest hit of the game, a solo home run to tie the score in the top of the ninth inning.

C Jose Molina had a short night as he continues to struggle with the bat. He went 0-for-2, including a fifth-inning popout to strand runners at first and second base. His season average with runners in scoring position fell to .056, and Ryan Hanigan came on to pinch-hit for him in the eighth inning.

LHP David Price gave up four doubles in the first five innings of Tuesday’s game at Seattle, but the Mariners managed only one run in that span. In the end, Price pitched his second complete game of the season and got the win. He allowed the one run off six hits while matching a season high with 12 strikeouts. Price also earned his first victory since April 22, which was also the last time he pitched a complete game.

LHP Erik Bedard (sore pectoral muscle) is apparently healthy enough to make his Thursday start, although there were enough concerns that the Rays put minor league LHP Enny Romero on a flight to Seattle to join the team as soon as Wednesday. It was unclear whether Romero was going to start Wednesday’s game or take Bedard’s spot as the Thursday starter at Los Angeles, but the prospect never officially joined the team, and he took a return flight back to rejoin Triple-A Durham.

LF Matt Joyce hit singles on three of his four at-bats Tuesday night, giving him a .323 average against right-handed pitchers this season. Joyce is 0-for-10 against lefties.