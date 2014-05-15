RHP Jake Odorizzi threw 5 2/3 innings of no-hit ball before the Mariners’ James Jones hit a two-out single in the sixth. Odorizzi struck out Seattle’s Stefen Romero to end the inning before coming out of the game. He allowed one hit over six scoreless innings to earn his first win since April 4. Over his past two starts, Odorizzi has pitched 11 scoreless innings while giving up six hits, walking four and striking out 18.

RHP Grant Balfour made his first appearance since Saturday and ended up earning a save. He pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his seventh save of the season and his first since May 1, when Balfour collected two in a doubleheader.

2B Ben Zobrist came out of Wednesday’s game after a headfirst slide into second base in the top of the fifth inning. Zobrist dislocated his left thumb while sliding into second base on a steal attempt in the fifth inning. Manager Joe Maddon said the injury would be re-evaluated Thursday, and the 15-day disabled list looks like a real possibility. If not, Zobrist will probably be out for at least a week.

SS Yunel Escobar had a good at-bat at the right time Wednesday. With two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Escobar fell behind 0-2 but eventually worked back into the count to earn a run-scoring walk. That was the first run in Tampa Bay’s 2-0 win over Seattle.

LHP Erik Bedard has been dealing with a sore pectoral muscle, but it didn’t affect him his last time out. The veteran southpaw allowed just one hit -- a one-out double in the second inning -- over six shutout innings in a win over Cleveland on Sunday. He’s scheduled to start against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday.

LF Matt Joyce, off a three-hit game the previous night, was in the leadoff spot Wednesday. Joyce filled the role for only the second time this season and went 0-for-3.