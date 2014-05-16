FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Chris Archer hopes to turn around his recent form when he starts Friday against the Angels. He is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in his past three starts. Archer is 1-1 with a 5.06 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

INF Cole Figueroa had his contract purchased from Triple-A Durham, and he replaced 2B Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) on the Rays’ active roster. It is Durham’s first big league promotion. Figueroa was hitting .299 with a .397 on-base percentage for the Bulls.

RHP Alex Cobb will make a rehab start for Class A Charlotte on Saturday. Cobb, on the disabled list since April 13 due to a left oblique strain, is expected to throw five innings or 75 pitches.

2B Ben Zobrist was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday due to a dislocated left thumb. He sustained the injury Wednesday on a head-first slide during an attempted steal of second base in Seattle.

LHP Erik Bedard gave up two unearned runs on four hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings, getting a no-decision against the Angels on Thursday night. Bedard, who began the season in the minors, is 2-0 in his last three starts, allowing only one earned run in 17 2/3 innings.

