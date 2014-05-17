RHP Chris Archer permitted only two hits in 5 2/3 innings, walked five and struck out five in Friday’s shutout win over the Angels. Before Friday night’s win, Archer had lost his last decision and did not earn a decision in the previous three. He hadn’t earned a victory since April 19.

2B Cole Figueroa made his major-league debut Friday night as a pinch-hitter and defensive replacement. The Rays recalled Figueroa from Durham (International League) on Thursday.

RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Charlotte May 16 and will make a rehab start May 17.

1B James Loney leads the major leagues with a .338 average on the road since the start of last season. Loney went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Friday night.

SS Yunel Escobar is now batting .303 (10-for-33) with four RBIs in his past 10 games, and .340 (17-for-50) this month after compiling a .219 average (21-for-96) in the season’s first 27 games. Escobar went 3-for-3 with a home run and an intentional walk in Friday night’s 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. “He had some good at-bats overall tonight,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

CF Desmond Jennings will be placed on the bereavement list. The family did not want to publicize the reason, said Dave Haller, the team’s communications director.