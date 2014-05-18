FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2014

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Alex Cobb (strained left oblique) struck out nine batters in five innings during a rehabilitation start on Saturday for Charlotte (Florida State League). Cobb conceded just three hits, no walks and no runs.

OF Kevin Kiermaier was summoned from Durham (International League) on Saturday to replace OF Desmond Jennings, who will be on the bereavement list until Tuesday. Kiermaier, 24, got his first major-league hit Saturday night against the Angels -- a single off the glove of

Free-agent IF Jayson Nix, a six-year veteran, signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Saturday. Nix participated in spring training with the Rays before they traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies, who designated him for assignment on Tuesday.

LHP David Price will enter Sunday’s game against the Angels leading the American League with 62 2/3 innings pitched, 0.9 walks per nine innings and 67 hits allowed. Price also shares the league lead in complete games with two.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

