RHP Jake Odorizzi hit career highs in walks (5) and pitches (113) and last just 4 2/3 innings -- his average for the season -- allowing three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts in a 3-0 Rays loss to Oakland on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

RHP Alex Cobb (oblique strain) is likely to be activated from the disabled list and rejoin the rotation on Thursday in the last of a three-game series against Oakland at Tropicana Field, he said. Manager Joe Maddon would not officially slot him in until speaking with the pitcher and coaching and medical personnel, however.

LHP Cesar Ramos is likely to move back to the bullpen if RHP Alex Cobb is activated and inserted into the rotation as expected.

C Ryan Hanigan will likely avoid the disabled list as his sore hamstring is improving. He did not start on Tuesday in a series-opener against the A’s but entered as a defensive replacement.

CF Desmond Jennings was activated from the bereavement list and batted second on Tuesday in the first of a three-game series against Oakland. OF Kevin Kiermaier remained with the club for the time being.