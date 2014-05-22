RHP Jeremy Hellickson is expected to throw live batting practice Thursday for the first time during his recovery from offseason elbow surgery. Hellickson deemed his progress “very encouraging,” but there is no timetable for his return to the rotation.

RHP Alex Cobb (strained left oblique) will be activated off the disabled list Thursday to start in the finale of a three-game series against Oakland at Tropicana Field. Out since April 13, Cobb will be allowed to throw 90-100 pitches, according to manager Joe Maddon.

CF Kevin Kiermaier, recalled from Triple-A Durham when CF Desmond Jennings went on the bereavement list, was optioned back to the minors with RHP Alex Cobb set to come off the disabled list Thursday. Kiermaier went 3-for-12 with a one and two RBIs in five games for Tampa Bay.

C Ryan Hanigan, who did not start Tuesday because of a hamstring injury, returned to the lineup Wednesday. He went 0-for-4 in the Rays’ 3-2 loss to the A‘s.

LHP Erik Bedard (2-2, 2.63) had a hard-luck line Wednesday at Tropicana Field, taking the loss after allowing three runs -- one earned -- on one hit and three walks with six strikeouts. He was stung by two costly errors. Oakland’s only hit allowed was a solo homer by Brandon Moss, which broke Bedard’s streak of 49 1/3 innings without allowing a long ball. Bedard has allowed one earned run or none in five consecutive starts.