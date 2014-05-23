FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2014 / 3:12 AM / 3 years ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Alex Cobb, pitching for the first time since April 12, threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings, extending his personal scoreless streak to 21 2/3 innings, the third-best ever by a Rays starting pitcher. He’s now 19-5 with a 2.71 ERA in his last 37 starts since Aug. 1, 2012.

RHP Grant Balfour was unable to close out a 1-0 lead in the ninth and had his second blown save, giving up a double to Yoenis Cespedes tie the game. Balfour was able to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam to force extra innings, but his ERA is now up to 5.89 for the season.

2B Ben Zobrist has been out the past week with a dislocated thumb, but he said Thursday he hopes to return by next weekend when the Rays open a series at Boston. The Rays are 2-5 without him, and his return would bring back a reliable bat at the top of the order.

2B Sean Rodriguez crushed a three-run home run with two outs in the 11th for the first walk-off home run of his career. It gives him a team-best five home runs this season -- despite only 68 at-bats on the year -- and a welcome power spark to a team that had 23 singles in its previous 24 hits.

CF Desmond Jennings was caught stealing to end a potential rally in the ninth, but came through with two hits, including a clutch two-out single to tie the game in the 11th inning. It was his first RBI in 13 games, the second-longest such drought in his career. His two hits broke a 5-for-48 slump.

