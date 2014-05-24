RHP Chris Archer set a career-high with 119 pitches in a no-decision on Friday against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. He completed six shutout innings for the first time since April 25. His 11 strikeouts were also a career-high.

2B Cole Figueroa had a walk-off double on Friday in a 1-0 win over the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. He became the first Ray with a walk-off hit in his first four major league games and first to do it in the majors since Oakland’s Derek Norris in 2012. He is 2-for-8 since being recalled following 2B Ben Zobrist’s thumb injury.

3B Evan Longoria, again hitting out of the second spot in the order, had his first multi-hit game in 11 games.

LHP David Price (4-4, 4.28) will attempt to bounce back after a rough outing -- his 11 hits allowed a Anheim were one off career-worst -- when he faces the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Tropicana Field. Price has allowed 11 homers in 69 1/3 innings this season, which is third-most in the majors.