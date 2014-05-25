2B Logan Forsythe had totaled all of two RBIs in 84 at-bats going into Saturday’s game, but he came through with two in the victory, going 3-for-5 to raise his season average from .179 to .202. The Rays’ 6-7-8 hitters combined for nine of the team’s 14 hits and four of the team’s five RBIs.

LF Brandon Guyer hadn’t ever had more than two hits in a game, but he went 4-for-7 on Saturday, raising his season average from .196 to .241 while also contributing two runs and two RBIs. Guyer laid down what Red Sox pitcher Andrew Miller called “the perfect bunt” to set up the game-winning play in the 15th inning.

LHP Cesar Ramos, back in the bullpen after filling in as a starter, came through with three innings of scoreless relief, giving up only one infield hit on the way to his second victory of the season. He said he could have thrown 120 pitches if the game required it.

LHP David Price allowed five of the game’s first six batters to score, then was brilliant, holding Boston to one hit in the next seven innings. He struck out seven while walking only two, keeping Boston in check enough to allow the Rays to rally from a 5-0 deficit and win in extra innings.