CF Brandon Guyer stole his first career base off RHP Brandon Workman and C A.J. Pierzynski in the second inning.

3B Evan Longoria hit his fifth homer of the season and first since May 6, a span of 17 games, two short of his career longest. He is batting .322 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games against American League East foes this season.

2B Sean Rodriguez had a pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning to seal an 8-5 win for the Rays over Boston at Tropicana Field on Sunday. It was the first pinch-hit homer of his career.

SS Yunel Escobar took third base uncontested in the seventh inning of an 8-5 Rays win at Tropicana Field on Sunday, While Jonny Gomes, who confronted Escobar at third base, said he was not concerned by taking third base, infielder David Ross said several of the Red Sox were agitated by it. Red Sox manager John Farrell said the etiquette of shutting down an offense is “somewhat of a grey area.”

LHP Erik Bedard (2-2, 2.63) is 2-1 with a 0.96 ERA in his last five starts after going 0-1 with a 9.39 mark in his first two. Bedard had not allowed an earned run in 21 1/3 innings until Oakland 1B Brandon Moss homered off him in his last start,