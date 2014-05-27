OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday. He was injured in the Rays’ 8-5 win Sunday diving for a double hit by Boston OF Grady Sizemore in shallow center field in the fifth inning. He stayed in the game and singled and scored in the seventh, giving him six hits in his past 10 at-bats. The Rays are uncertain how long Guyer will be out. “The part about that that’s gotten lost is the fact that by him continuing to play, it permitted us to keep (CF) Desmond (Jennings) on the bench later in the game. We eventually pinch-hit him for (LF David) DeJesus, which eventually led to that winning rally,” manager Joe Maddon said.

RHP Alex Cobb will make his fifth start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series at Toronto against the Blue Jays. He was reinstated from the disabled list last Thursday after recovering from a left oblique strain. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings in a no-decision against Oakland in his first start since April 12. He has made three consecutive scoreless starts, equaling a club record set by LHP Matt Moore, who did it over two seasons, the final start of 2012 and the first two of 2013. Cobb is on a 21 2/3-inning shutout streak, third longest by a Rays pitcher. RHP James Shields set the club record of 23 scoreless innings in 2011, and Moore pitched 22 1/3 scoreless innings in July 2013. Cobb has not allowed a run since the fourth inning April 1 against the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. Cobb took the loss in the Blue Jays’ 4-2 win. Cobb is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA in three career starts against Toronto.

RHP Alex Colome, who was reinstated Sunday from a 50-day suspension for using a performance-enhancing substance, was recalled from Triple-A Durham, where he was scheduled to start Monday. He took the spot on the 25-man roster opened when OF Brandon Guyer (left thumb fracture) went on the 15-day disabled list. Colome pitched four innings in relief Monday in Tampa Bay’s 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing three hits and two runs. After the game, he was returned to Triple-A, with a position player to be called up to fill the spot. Manager Joe Maddon said that Colome got the call because he gave the Rays coverage in the bullpen due to his ability to go long or short.

1B James Loney hit his second homer of the season in the fifth inning of Monday’s loss at Toronto. It was his first homer since April 12 at Cincinnati. It was only his second extra-base hit in May after he had 11 in March/April.

CF Desmond Jennings hit his fifth homer of the season in the fifth inning Monday in the Rays’ 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays. It was his first home run since May 3 at Yankee Stadium. Jennings batted in the cleanup spot for the first time in his career Monday, and he now has started games at every slot in the batting order in his career. He has seven homers at Rogers Centre, his most at any visiting park.