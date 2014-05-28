RHP Chris Archer (3-2, 4.11 ERA) will make his 11th start of the season on Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Archer held the Red Sox runless in six innings, Friday, when he equaled a career best with 11 strikeouts and made a career-high 119 pitches. He did not factor in the decision as the Rays won 1-0. He is 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA in four career starts against Toronto. He beat the Blue Jays on April 3 at Tropicana Field, allowing two runs in six innings. In two career starts at Rogers Centre, he is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA.

RHP Alex Cobb set a club record for starters with 24 2/3 innings pitched without allowing a run in a 9-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. That was snapped in the Blue Jays’ two-run fourth inning. The previous record was 23 innings by RHP James Shields. LHP J.P. Howell, a reliever, set the club record for a pitcher with 27 1/3 runless innings in 2012. The six runs Cobb allowed were the most against him since June 10, 2013 against the Boston Red Sox.

LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for C Ali Solis on the 40-man roster.

RHP Alex Colome was optioned to Durham on Monday. Colome who was called up from Durham for Monday’s game, pitched four innings of relief in the 10-5 loss at Toronto and, after the game, it was announced that he would be returned to Triple-A on option.

INF/OF Ben Zobrist (dislocated left thumb) did not play for Class-A Port Charlotte on his rehabilitation assignment on Tuesday because of a stomach ailment. But he is expected to play Wednesday and is still on schedule to join the team on Friday in Boston.

C Ryan Hanigan (hamstring) was removed from Monday’s game for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of Monday’s 10-5 loss to the Blue Jays after aggravating his hamstring injury. He did not play in Tuesday’s 9-6 loss but said that he hopes to avoid the DL.